    UPIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, down 46.14% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universus Photo Imagings Limit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in March 2023 down 46.14% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2023 down 98.24% from Rs. 384.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2023 down 98.06% from Rs. 464.05 crore in March 2022.

    UPIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 351.11 in March 2022.

    UPIL shares closed at 399.20 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.

    Universus Photo Imagings Limit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.179.8815.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.179.8815.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.525.765.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.333.335.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-2.030.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.500.63
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.240.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.012.55
    Other Income7.6823.83461.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9224.84464.00
    Tax2.152.6579.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7722.19384.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7722.19384.34
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.9510.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1820.28351.11
    Diluted EPS6.1820.28351.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1820.28351.11
    Diluted EPS6.1820.28351.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Universus Photo Imagings Limit #UPIL
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm