    United Spirits Q1 PAT may dip 39.1% YoY to Rs. 145.7 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,918.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects United Spirits to report net profit at Rs. 145.7 crore down 39.1% year-on-year (up 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 272.5 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 12, 2023 12:06 pm