Ujaas Energy Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in June 2020 up 13.92% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020 up 255.98% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2020 down 5.85% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2019.

Ujaas Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2019.

Ujaas Energy shares closed at 6.35 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.32% returns over the last 6 months and 25.74% over the last 12 months.