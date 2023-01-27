Ugro Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 120.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 120.94% from Rs. 82.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2022 up 287.44% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.71 crore in December 2022 up 133.43% from Rs. 46.57 crore in December 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

