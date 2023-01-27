English
    Ugro Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 120.94% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 120.94% from Rs. 82.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2022 up 287.44% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.71 crore in December 2022 up 133.43% from Rs. 46.57 crore in December 2021.

    Ugro Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.74150.7579.68
    Other Operating Income----2.57
    Total Income From Operations181.74150.7582.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.4830.9118.95
    Depreciation4.894.753.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies16.7114.859.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6919.3810.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.9780.8640.47
    Other Income7.846.633.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.8287.4943.47
    Interest81.5969.9338.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.2317.565.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.2317.565.07
    Tax9.1112.281.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.125.273.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.125.273.39
    Equity Share Capital69.3269.3270.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.750.48
    Diluted EPS1.880.740.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.750.48
    Diluted EPS1.880.740.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited