TVS Motor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,219.18 crore, up 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,219.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 5,619.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.47 crore in September 2022 up 46.78% from Rs. 277.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 737.91 crore in September 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 566.36 crore in September 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.84 in September 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 1,114.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.03% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.