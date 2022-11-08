English
    TVS Motor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,219.18 crore, up 28.47% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,219.18 crore in September 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 5,619.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 407.47 crore in September 2022 up 46.78% from Rs. 277.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 737.91 crore in September 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 566.36 crore in September 2021.

    TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.84 in September 2021.

    TVS Motor shares closed at 1,114.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.03% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Motor Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,219.186,008.715,619.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,219.186,008.715,619.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,430.354,457.054,308.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods92.7584.0578.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.6431.67-120.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost345.55320.93295.68
    Depreciation153.51152.04154.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses639.63515.55494.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax583.03447.42408.44
    Other Income1.3722.213.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax584.40469.63411.93
    Interest35.1837.5735.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax549.22432.06376.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax549.22432.06376.91
    Tax141.75111.5299.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities407.47320.54277.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period407.47320.54277.60
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.586.755.84
    Diluted EPS8.586.755.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.586.755.84
    Diluted EPS8.586.755.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:59 pm