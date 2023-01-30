English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trident Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,641.44 crore, down 17.1% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,641.44 crore in December 2022 down 17.1% from Rs. 1,980.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.26 crore in December 2022 down 31.66% from Rs. 211.09 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.73 crore in December 2022 down 31.24% from Rs. 409.70 crore in December 2021.
    Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.Trident shares closed at 32.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.37% over the last 12 months.
    Trident
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,641.441,437.671,980.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,641.441,437.671,980.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials882.16732.29941.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.2635.9421.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.1668.3314.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost171.73150.78177.06
    Depreciation78.3973.7677.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses352.98312.69420.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.0863.88328.48
    Other Income7.265.273.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.3469.15332.12
    Interest18.6220.0922.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.7249.06309.77
    Exceptional Items-----26.17
    P/L Before Tax184.7249.06283.60
    Tax41.4910.7072.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.2338.36211.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.2338.36211.09
    Minority Interest0.05----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.98-0.97--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.2637.39211.09
    Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.290.070.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.290.070.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited