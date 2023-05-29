Transwarranty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 88.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 88.15% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 down 3383.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 589.01% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
Transwarranty shares closed at 9.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.04% over the last 12 months.
|Transwarranty Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.56
|1.35
|4.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.56
|1.35
|4.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.36
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.63
|0.60
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|0.34
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|0.36
|0.86
|Interest
|0.91
|1.25
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.41
|-0.90
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.41
|-0.90
|-0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.41
|-0.90
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.41
|-0.90
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|48.46
|31.80
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-0.33
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-0.33
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-0.33
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-0.33
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited