    Transwarranty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 88.15% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 88.15% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 down 3383.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 589.01% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 9.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.04% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.561.354.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.561.354.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.360.29
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.630.600.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.500.340.46
    Other Income0.000.020.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.500.360.86
    Interest0.911.251.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.41-0.90-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.41-0.90-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.41-0.90-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.41-0.90-0.16
    Equity Share Capital48.4631.8024.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-0.33-0.05
    Diluted EPS-1.96-0.33-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.96-0.33-0.05
    Diluted EPS-1.96-0.33-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 01:21 pm