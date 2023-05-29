Transwarranty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 88.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 88.15% from Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 down 3383.39% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2023 down 589.01% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Transwarranty shares closed at 9.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and 9.04% over the last 12 months.