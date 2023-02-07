Transformers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 334.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2022 up 167.44% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Read More

Transformers shares closed at 66.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.22% returns over the last 6 months and 48.82% over the last 12 months.