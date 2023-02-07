Trans & Electr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 334.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2022 up 167.44% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|328.29
|307.46
|334.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|328.29
|307.46
|334.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|296.12
|236.86
|204.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.90
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-63.30
|-9.44
|64.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.12
|8.85
|8.04
|Depreciation
|9.34
|4.16
|4.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.01
|37.00
|39.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.10
|30.03
|13.33
|Other Income
|4.09
|1.80
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.19
|31.83
|18.22
|Interest
|12.34
|13.43
|9.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.85
|18.40
|8.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.85
|18.40
|8.39
|Tax
|-0.27
|6.20
|2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.12
|12.20
|5.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.12
|12.20
|5.57
|Minority Interest
|-0.32
|-0.70
|-0.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.80
|11.50
|5.16
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.87
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.87
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|0.87
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.87
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited