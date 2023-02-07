English
    Trans & Electr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 334.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2022 up 167.44% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.29307.46334.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.29307.46334.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials296.12236.86204.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.90----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.30-9.4464.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.128.858.04
    Depreciation9.344.164.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0137.0039.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1030.0313.33
    Other Income4.091.804.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1931.8318.22
    Interest12.3413.439.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8518.408.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.8518.408.39
    Tax-0.276.202.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1212.205.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1212.205.57
    Minority Interest-0.32-0.70-0.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.8011.505.16
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.870.39
    Diluted EPS1.040.870.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.870.39
    Diluted EPS1.040.870.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited