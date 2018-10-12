Torrent Pharma Q2 PAT may dip 13.2% YoY to Rs. 177 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 177 crore down 13.2% year-on-year (up 8.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1900.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 499.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.