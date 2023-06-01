Tokyo Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 14.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.