Titan Industries Q4 PAT seen up 37.2% YoY to Rs. 461.4 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Industries to report net profit at Rs. 461.4 crore up 37.2% year-on-year (up 10.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,820 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 657 crore.

