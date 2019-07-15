Timken Q4 PAT seen up 31.9% YoY to Rs. 41.7 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Timken to report net profit at Rs. 41.7 crore up 31.9% year-on-year (down 27.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 433.2 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 78 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.