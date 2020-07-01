Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 49.57% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2020 down 375.33% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 106.06% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 7.80 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -46.39% over the last 12 months.