Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in March 2020 down 49.57% from Rs. 25.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2020 down 375.33% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 106.06% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019.
Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 7.80 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -46.39% over the last 12 months.
|Tijaria Polypipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.82
|21.09
|25.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.82
|21.09
|25.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.93
|10.59
|12.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.49
|0.07
|0.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|1.42
|3.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.87
|0.61
|Depreciation
|1.31
|1.31
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.29
|5.07
|4.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|1.76
|2.93
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.05
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|1.82
|3.07
|Interest
|1.46
|1.77
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.05
|0.05
|1.10
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.03
|0.04
|1.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.03
|0.04
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.03
|0.04
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|26.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.01
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.01
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.01
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.01
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:52 am