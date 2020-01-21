Tijaria Polypip Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in December 2019 down 49.68% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 down 97.46% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2019 down 36.77% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2018.

Tijaria Polypip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2018.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 7.80 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -58.51% over the last 12 months.