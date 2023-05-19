English
    Thomas Cook Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore, up 363.95% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore in March 2023 up 363.95% from Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 94.75% from Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2023 up 170.77% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

    Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.

    Thomas Cook (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.19333.6379.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.19333.6379.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.35245.7037.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.4838.9929.47
    Depreciation5.635.945.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3969.2235.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.66-26.22-29.45
    Other Income32.5629.761.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.913.55-27.84
    Interest9.949.955.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-6.40-33.35
    Exceptional Items-----5.07
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-6.40-38.42
    Tax1.815.28-3.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.84-11.68-35.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.84-11.68-35.08
    Equity Share Capital47.0447.0444.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.25-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.25-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.25-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.25-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 09:58 am