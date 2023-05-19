Thomas Cook Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore, up 363.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore in March 2023 up 363.95% from Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 94.75% from Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2023 up 170.77% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|368.19
|333.63
|79.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|368.19
|333.63
|79.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|284.35
|245.70
|37.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.48
|38.99
|29.47
|Depreciation
|5.63
|5.94
|5.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.39
|69.22
|35.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.66
|-26.22
|-29.45
|Other Income
|32.56
|29.76
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.91
|3.55
|-27.84
|Interest
|9.94
|9.95
|5.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-6.40
|-33.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-6.40
|-38.42
|Tax
|1.81
|5.28
|-3.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.84
|-11.68
|-35.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.84
|-11.68
|-35.08
|Equity Share Capital
|47.04
|47.04
|44.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.25
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.25
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.25
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.25
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited