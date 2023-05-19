Thomas Cook Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore, up 363.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.19 crore in March 2023 up 363.95% from Rs. 79.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 94.75% from Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2023 up 170.77% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 70.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.46% over the last 12 months.