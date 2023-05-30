TGV Sraac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 528.84 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.04% from Rs. 534.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.64 crore in March 2023 down 53.74% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.63 crore in March 2023 down 49.36% from Rs. 137.51 crore in March 2022.

TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 111.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.96% over the last 12 months.