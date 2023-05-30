English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TGV Sraac Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 528.84 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 528.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.04% from Rs. 534.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.64 crore in March 2023 down 53.74% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.63 crore in March 2023 down 49.36% from Rs. 137.51 crore in March 2022.

    TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.

    TGV Sraac shares closed at 111.25 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.82% returns over the last 6 months and 30.96% over the last 12 months.

    TGV Sraac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations528.84591.66534.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations528.84591.66534.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.69158.92142.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.23--1.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.53-2.615.65
    Power & Fuel210.53--157.72
    Employees Cost16.6017.3915.48
    Depreciation19.0818.6018.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.68268.5877.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.50130.78115.92
    Other Income3.051.213.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.55131.99119.15
    Interest8.9211.5413.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.63120.45106.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.63120.45106.13
    Tax9.8532.6837.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7887.7768.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.14-0.140.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6487.6368.40
    Equity Share Capital107.09107.13107.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.968.186.39
    Diluted EPS2.968.186.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.968.186.39
    Diluted EPS2.968.186.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TGV Sraac
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm