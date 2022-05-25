Tega Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.52 crore, up 6.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.52 crore in March 2022 up 6.8% from Rs. 144.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.52 crore in March 2022 down 65.88% from Rs. 92.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2022 down 58.07% from Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.32 in March 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 437.85 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)