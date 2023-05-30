Techno Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.09 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.09 crore in March 2023 up 46.35% from Rs. 307.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.89 crore in March 2023 up 146.58% from Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.08% from Rs. 42.29 crore in March 2022.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2022.

Techno Electric shares closed at 405.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.74% returns over the last 6 months and 48.42% over the last 12 months.