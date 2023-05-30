English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Techno Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.09 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 450.09 crore in March 2023 up 46.35% from Rs. 307.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.89 crore in March 2023 up 146.58% from Rs. 37.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.93 crore in March 2023 up 44.08% from Rs. 42.29 crore in March 2022.

    Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2022.

    Techno Electric shares closed at 405.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.74% returns over the last 6 months and 48.42% over the last 12 months.

    Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations450.09185.26307.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations450.09185.26307.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials377.84142.42191.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.34-5.1442.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.809.848.29
    Depreciation1.881.8310.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0114.7325.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9021.5728.91
    Other Income22.1419.703.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0541.2731.99
    Interest6.291.630.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.7539.6431.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.7539.6431.05
    Tax16.549.23-6.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.2230.4237.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items55.670.91--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.8931.3237.27
    Equity Share Capital21.5221.6522.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.542.863.39
    Diluted EPS8.542.863.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.542.863.39
    Diluted EPS8.542.863.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm