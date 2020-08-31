Techno Electric Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.75 crore, down 28.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.75 crore in June 2020 down 28.52% from Rs. 237.49 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2020 down 32.74% from Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.65 crore in June 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 81.39 crore in June 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 217.05 on August 28, 2020 (NSE)