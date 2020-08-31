172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|techno-electric-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-169-75-crore-down-28-52-y-o-y-5776011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Techno Electric Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.75 crore, down 28.52% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.75 crore in June 2020 down 28.52% from Rs. 237.49 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in June 2020 down 32.74% from Rs. 51.25 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.65 crore in June 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 81.39 crore in June 2019.

Techno Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2019.

Techno Electric shares closed at 217.05 on August 28, 2020 (NSE)

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations169.75114.08237.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations169.75114.08237.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.1180.11131.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.76-0.9414.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.428.979.84
Depreciation10.2610.4110.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.1419.4712.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.07-3.9558.46
Other Income13.328.9912.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.395.0471.03
Interest1.241.191.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.163.8569.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax46.163.8569.73
Tax11.680.6818.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.473.1751.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.473.1751.25
Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.130.294.63
Diluted EPS3.130.294.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.130.294.63
Diluted EPS3.130.294.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Techno Electric #Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.