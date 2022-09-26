English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Steel: Implication of amalgamation for shareholders

    Short-term benefits from proposed amalgamation is likely to be neutralised with the issuance of new shares of Tata Steel.

    Nandish Shah
    September 26, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    Tata Steel: Implication of amalgamation for shareholders

    Tata Steel Long Products | CMP: Rs 579.70 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company posted a surprise net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter ended June, thanks to higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period. This was despite its total income rose 24.78 percent to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Scheme of amalgamating seven group companies with Tata Steel Timeline for the merger unknown. It is likely to be a complex process Savings from additional royalty payment on iron ore supplied and other procurement benefits Short-term impact likely to be neutralised, given the incremental dilution of equity   Tata Steel’s (TSL, CMP: Rs 104; Market capitalisation: Rs 127,308 crore) board has approved an amalgamation scheme with seven of its group companies with itself, according to stock exchange filings. In terms of revenues, EBITDA (earnings before...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | How much firepower does RBI have to defend rupee?

      Sep 23, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian consumer market dons festivity look, Vedanta's rollercoaster ride, India’s edtech sector slumps, companies crackdown on moonlighters, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers