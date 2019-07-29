Tata Sponge Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 704.59 crore, up 170.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.59 crore in June 2019 up 170.02% from Rs. 260.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.99 crore in June 2019 down 288.74% from Rs. 45.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.32 crore in June 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 72.15 crore in June 2018.

Tata Sponge shares closed at 778.35 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.36% returns over the last 6 months and 0.92% over the last 12 months.