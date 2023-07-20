English
    Tata Coffee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.44 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.44 crore in June 2023 up 10.03% from Rs. 232.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 29.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

    Tata Coffee shares closed at 250.75 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.26% returns over the last 6 months and 15.85% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Coffee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.44256.68232.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.44256.68232.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.5890.3884.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.1775.0626.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.36-41.96-28.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.3564.5656.61
    Depreciation6.057.325.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8748.3461.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7812.9825.94
    Other Income6.4322.2811.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2135.2637.24
    Interest2.372.161.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.8433.1036.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.8433.1036.09
    Tax7.841.896.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.0031.2129.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.0031.2129.96
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.671.60
    Diluted EPS1.451.671.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.671.60
    Diluted EPS1.451.671.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 20, 2023

