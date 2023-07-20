Tata Coffee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.44 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.44 crore in June 2023 up 10.03% from Rs. 232.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 29.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 250.75 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.26% returns over the last 6 months and 15.85% over the last 12 months.