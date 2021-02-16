Take Solutions Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 59.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 59.37% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020 up 66.32% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020 down 135.87% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2019.

Take Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2019.

Take Solutions shares closed at 57.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE)