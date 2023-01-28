Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore, up 28.53% Y-o-Y
January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 81.6% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021.
Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021.
|Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 202.65 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.23% returns over the last 6 months and 50.67% over the last 12 months.
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.41
|89.05
|82.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.41
|89.05
|82.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.70
|9.09
|8.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.26
|15.81
|13.51
|Depreciation
|3.63
|3.66
|3.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.34
|33.22
|30.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.48
|27.27
|24.89
|Other Income
|0.15
|25.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.63
|52.29
|24.92
|Interest
|3.81
|3.91
|4.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.82
|48.38
|20.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.82
|48.38
|20.46
|Tax
|8.50
|16.29
|7.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.32
|32.09
|12.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.32
|32.09
|12.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.29
|1.49
|-0.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.61
|33.58
|11.90
|Equity Share Capital
|12.54
|12.54
|12.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|5.36
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|5.36
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|5.36
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|5.36
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited