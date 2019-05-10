Syndicate Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,952.24 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,952.24 crore in March 2019 up 16.29% from Rs. 1678.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.02 crore in March 2019 up 105.83% from Rs. 2,195.12 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,056.96 crore in March 2019 up 13.15% from Rs. 934.15 crore in March 2018.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 20.67 in March 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 36.75 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -30.27% over the last 12 months.