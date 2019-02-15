Sybly Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, up 30.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2018 up 30.52% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 84.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
Sybly Ind shares closed at 4.64 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.42% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sybly Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.91
|7.41
|6.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.91
|7.41
|6.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.23
|4.39
|4.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|0.77
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|0.84
|0.88
|0.86
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.80
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.45
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.01
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.01
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.36
|0.48
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.46
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.46
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.46
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.46
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|40.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.51
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.51
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.51
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.51
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited