Sybly Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore, up 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.91 crore in December 2018 up 30.52% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 84.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 4.64 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.42% returns over the last 6 months and -7.94% over the last 12 months.