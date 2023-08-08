English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suven Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.03 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.03 crore in June 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 338.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.29 crore in June 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.94 crore in June 2023 up 8.63% from Rs. 165.64 crore in June 2022.

    Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.48 in June 2022.

    Suven Pharma shares closed at 490.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.03364.39338.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.03364.39338.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6289.57112.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.5020.8815.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.2722.9024.79
    Depreciation11.1510.6310.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--2.012.23
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.7554.4129.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.73164.00144.19
    Other Income10.0610.7510.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.79174.76155.09
    Interest1.152.291.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.65172.47153.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax167.65172.47153.66
    Tax43.3542.3039.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.29130.16114.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.29130.16114.05
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.885.114.48
    Diluted EPS4.885.114.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.885.114.48
    Diluted EPS4.885.114.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Suven Pharma #Suven Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!