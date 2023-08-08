Suven Pharma Q1 net profit rises 12.12% to Rs 120.5 crore

Suven Pharma Q1 results

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Suven Pharmaceuticals on August 8 reported a 12.12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth/decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.58 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 107.54 in the year-ago period.

Revenue came in at Rs 347.55 crore as against Rs 338.79 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a 2.58 percent rise.

Profits are down sequentially by 2.7 percent from Rs 123.9 crore reported in the Jan-Mar quarter of FY 23.

The company said that it reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 179 crore for the period as against Rs 165 crore during the same period a year ago.

The company reported EBITDA margin of 50.82 percent, up from 47.37 percent for April-June period in FY 23, according to a press statement.

The stock closed at Rs 489.55, down 0.17 percent in NSE prior to the results.

(This is a developing story, please come back for updates.)