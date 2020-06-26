Supremex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, up 95.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in March 2020 up 95.7% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 303.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Supremex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Supremex shares closed at 1.05 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)