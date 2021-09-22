Supreme Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore in June 2021 up 30.29% from Rs. 32.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 213.77 crore in June 2021 down 19.85% from Rs. 178.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2021 up 312.25% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2020.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 18.55 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)