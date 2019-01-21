Sundaram Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 79.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in December 2018 up 79.39% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.34 crore in December 2018 up 53.81% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2018 up 73.47% from Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2017.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2017.

Sundaram shares closed at 97.45 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -65.23% over the last 12 months.