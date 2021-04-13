Sun TV Q4 PAT seen up 46.6% YoY to Rs. 366.5 cr: ICICI Direct

suntv_300_2005_47969787

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Sun TV to report net profit at Rs. 366.5 crore up 46.6% year-on-year (down 17% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 767.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 525.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More