    Sun TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 886.88 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 1,060.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.77% from Rs. 471.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 682.27 crore in December 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 780.14 crore in December 2021.

    Sun TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations886.88825.651,060.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations886.88825.651,060.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.42153.69163.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.2576.9473.13
    Depreciation113.6180.09158.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8957.4988.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax470.71457.44576.78
    Other Income97.9589.4145.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax568.66546.85622.03
    Interest1.952.581.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax566.71544.27620.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax566.71544.27620.06
    Tax144.16136.36151.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities422.55407.91468.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period422.55407.91468.10
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.13-0.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.55-0.473.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates425.00407.31471.00
    Equity Share Capital197.04197.04197.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7910.3311.96
    Diluted EPS10.7910.3311.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7910.3311.96
    Diluted EPS10.7910.3311.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited