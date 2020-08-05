Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.45 crore, up 970.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.45 crore in June 2020 up 970.73% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2020 up 160.19% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in June 2020 up 167.26% from Rs. 91.35 crore in June 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 174.80 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.