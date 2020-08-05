172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sun-pharma-adv-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-185-45-crore-up-970-73-y-o-y-5651121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma Adv Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.45 crore, up 970.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.45 crore in June 2020 up 970.73% from Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in June 2020 up 160.19% from Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in June 2020 up 167.26% from Rs. 91.35 crore in June 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2019.

Sun Pharma Adv shares closed at 174.80 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations185.4522.7117.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations185.4522.7117.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.244.4910.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.0024.3822.67
Depreciation2.782.732.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses94.4392.2079.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.00-101.09-97.27
Other Income0.663.123.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.66-97.97-93.60
Interest1.971.570.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.69-99.54-94.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax56.69-99.54-94.19
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.69-99.54-94.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.69-99.54-94.19
Equity Share Capital26.2126.2126.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.16-3.80-3.59
Diluted EPS2.16-3.80-3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.16-3.80-3.59
Diluted EPS2.16-3.80-3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sun Pharma Adv #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

