Sumeet Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 204.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2022 down 381.66% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2022 down 189.23% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.36 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.66% returns over the last 6 months and -69.26% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|264.84
|235.50
|204.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|264.84
|235.50
|204.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.72
|187.29
|136.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.97
|18.86
|16.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.24
|6.28
|5.63
|Depreciation
|6.95
|6.92
|7.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.69
|48.99
|38.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.72
|-32.85
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.21
|16.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.66
|-32.64
|16.41
|Interest
|0.28
|0.74
|7.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.94
|-33.38
|8.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.94
|-33.38
|8.92
|Tax
|-3.81
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.13
|-33.38
|8.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.13
|-33.38
|8.92
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|103.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-3.22
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-3.22
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-3.22
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-3.22
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited