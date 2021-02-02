Subex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in December 2020 up 78.87% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 100.59% from Rs. 219.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 up 147.72% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2019.

Subex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2019.

Subex shares closed at 26.30 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 369.64% over the last 12 months.