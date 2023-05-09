English
    Sterling Tools Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.67 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.67 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 169.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2023 up 30.47% from Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2022.

    Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.

    Sterling Tools shares closed at 423.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 214.96% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling Tools
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.67207.83169.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.67207.83169.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.77109.1986.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.201.332.75
    Power & Fuel--11.16--
    Employees Cost13.9812.9310.41
    Depreciation7.917.897.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.3145.1452.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5120.2010.19
    Other Income1.000.620.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5120.8210.86
    Interest2.232.351.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2818.489.11
    Exceptional Items-3.29----
    P/L Before Tax9.9818.489.11
    Tax2.214.562.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7813.926.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7813.926.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.7813.926.88
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.163.861.91
    Diluted EPS2.163.861.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.163.861.91
    Diluted EPS2.163.861.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
