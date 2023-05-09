Sterling Tools Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.67 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.67 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 169.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in March 2023 up 30.47% from Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2022.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 423.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 214.96% over the last 12 months.