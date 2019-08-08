Star Paper Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.15 crore in June 2019 down 5.75% from Rs. 94.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in June 2019 up 43.45% from Rs. 9.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2019 up 16.75% from Rs. 13.37 crore in June 2018.

Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.18 in June 2018.

Star Paper shares closed at 84.75 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -62.22% over the last 12 months.