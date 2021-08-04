MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Srikalahasthi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 437.47 crore, up 114.28% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srikalahasthi Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.47 crore in June 2021 up 114.28% from Rs. 204.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021 up 648.24% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.27 crore in June 2021 up 461.15% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2020.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 9.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2020.

Close

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 237.75 on August 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.53% returns over the last 6 months and 35.28% over the last 12 months.

Srikalahasthi Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations437.47474.51204.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations437.47474.51204.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials171.65202.0591.22
Purchase of Traded Goods23.1027.109.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.4732.5025.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.7724.1215.97
Depreciation11.6011.7711.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses123.24123.9363.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6453.04-13.14
Other Income9.0310.1815.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6763.222.33
Interest8.498.5212.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.1854.70-10.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax57.1854.70-10.40
Tax13.9814.92-2.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.2039.78-7.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.2039.78-7.88
Equity Share Capital46.7046.7046.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.258.52-1.69
Diluted EPS9.258.52-1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.258.52-1.69
Diluted EPS9.258.52-1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Srikalahasthi #Srikalahasthi Pipes #Steel - Pig Iron
first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.