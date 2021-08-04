Srikalahasthi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 437.47 crore, up 114.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.47 crore in June 2021 up 114.28% from Rs. 204.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2021 up 648.24% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.27 crore in June 2021 up 461.15% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2020.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 9.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2020.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 237.75 on August 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.53% returns over the last 6 months and 35.28% over the last 12 months.