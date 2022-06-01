SREI Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 773.79 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 773.79 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 567.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.07 crore in March 2022 up 109.17% from Rs. 3,554.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.24 crore in March 2022 up 122.77% from Rs. 2,408.02 crore in March 2021.

SREI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 70.67 in March 2021.

SREI Infra shares closed at 4.60 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.