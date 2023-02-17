Sreeleathers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sreeleathers are:Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 up 0.99% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.91% from Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2021.
Sreeleathers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2021.
|Sreeleathers shares closed at 179.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 5.58% over the last 12 months.
|Sreeleathers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.33
|59.12
|41.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.33
|59.12
|41.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.72
|46.77
|30.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.45
|-2.18
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.49
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.28
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.64
|3.54
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.59
|9.22
|8.47
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.19
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.71
|9.41
|8.64
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.60
|9.30
|8.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.60
|9.30
|8.55
|Tax
|2.19
|2.42
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.41
|6.88
|6.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.41
|6.88
|6.35
|Equity Share Capital
|23.16
|23.16
|23.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|2.97
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|2.97
|2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|2.97
|2.74
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|2.97
|2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited