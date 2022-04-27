Som Distillerie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.28 crore, up 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.28 crore in March 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 76.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 down 77.81% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 6.34% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 64.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)