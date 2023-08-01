English
    Som Distillerie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.72 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 284.72 crore in June 2023 up 72.9% from Rs. 164.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2023 up 22.15% from Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in June 2023 up 30.55% from Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2022.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 333.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 168.41% returns over the last 6 months and 255.78% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations284.72136.04164.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations284.72136.04164.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.5984.3785.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.183.5910.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.773.883.03
    Depreciation2.262.222.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.9630.6449.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3211.3314.19
    Other Income0.820.656.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1411.9720.27
    Interest1.982.211.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.169.7618.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.169.7618.33
    Tax5.794.582.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.375.1815.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.375.1815.86
    Equity Share Capital38.6336.8834.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.560.712.27
    Diluted EPS2.560.712.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.560.712.27
    Diluted EPS2.560.712.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

