Som Distillerie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 284.72 crore, up 72.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.72 crore in June 2023 up 72.9% from Rs. 164.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2023 up 22.15% from Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in June 2023 up 30.55% from Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2022.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 333.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 168.41% returns over the last 6 months and 255.78% over the last 12 months.