    Som Distillerie Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 758.63 crore, up 198.32% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 758.63 crore in June 2023 up 198.32% from Rs. 254.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.67 crore in June 2023 up 31.21% from Rs. 25.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.14 crore in June 2023 up 39.7% from Rs. 35.89 crore in June 2022.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2022.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 333.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 168.41% returns over the last 6 months and 255.78% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations758.63252.57254.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations758.63252.57254.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.33158.25129.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.637.1214.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.187.685.85
    Depreciation4.274.194.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses454.9551.4369.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2623.9129.86
    Other Income1.600.471.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8724.3831.65
    Interest3.174.063.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.7020.3228.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.7020.3228.13
    Tax9.034.452.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.6715.8725.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.6715.8725.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.6715.8725.66
    Equity Share Capital38.6336.8834.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.173.67
    Diluted EPS4.442.173.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.173.67
    Diluted EPS4.442.173.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:33 am

