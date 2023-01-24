Som Distillerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.45 crore, up 100.56% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 305.45 267.77 152.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 305.45 267.77 152.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 122.15 93.12 50.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.82 -6.03 -2.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.53 6.72 5.65 Depreciation 4.28 4.29 4.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 193.61 156.69 90.90 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.69 12.97 1.38 Other Income 2.51 1.34 1.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.20 14.31 2.57 Interest 3.47 4.04 3.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.74 10.27 -1.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 11.74 10.27 -1.13 Tax 1.21 2.02 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.52 8.25 -1.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.52 8.25 -1.13 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.52 8.25 -1.13 Equity Share Capital 36.88 34.99 32.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.47 1.18 -0.17 Diluted EPS 1.46 1.17 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.47 1.18 -0.17 Diluted EPS 1.46 1.17 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited