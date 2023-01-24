English
    Som Distillerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.45 crore, up 100.56% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 305.45 crore in December 2022 up 100.56% from Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 up 1032.4% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2022 up 186.47% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.
    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.Som Distillerie shares closed at 120.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.
    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.45267.77152.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.45267.77152.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.1593.1250.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.82-6.03-2.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.536.725.65
    Depreciation4.284.294.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.61156.6990.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6912.971.38
    Other Income2.511.341.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2014.312.57
    Interest3.474.043.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7410.27-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7410.27-1.13
    Tax1.212.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.528.25-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.528.25-1.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.528.25-1.13
    Equity Share Capital36.8834.9932.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.18-0.17
    Diluted EPS1.461.17-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.471.18-0.17
    Diluted EPS1.461.17-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
