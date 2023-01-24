Som Distillerie Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.45 crore, up 100.56% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 305.45 crore in December 2022 up 100.56% from Rs. 152.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 up 1032.4% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2022 up 186.47% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.
Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.
|Som Distillerie shares closed at 120.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.45
|267.77
|152.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.45
|267.77
|152.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.15
|93.12
|50.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.82
|-6.03
|-2.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.53
|6.72
|5.65
|Depreciation
|4.28
|4.29
|4.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.61
|156.69
|90.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.69
|12.97
|1.38
|Other Income
|2.51
|1.34
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.20
|14.31
|2.57
|Interest
|3.47
|4.04
|3.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.74
|10.27
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.74
|10.27
|-1.13
|Tax
|1.21
|2.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.52
|8.25
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.52
|8.25
|-1.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.52
|8.25
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|36.88
|34.99
|32.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.47
|1.18
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.17
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.47
|1.18
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|1.17
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited