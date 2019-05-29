Solid Stone Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore, down 23.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore in March 2019 down 23.41% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 367.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019 up 29.89% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

Solid Stone EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.

Solid Stone shares closed at 90.00 on May 17, 2019 (BSE)