    Snowman Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore, up 46.6% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.6% from Rs. 76.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 up 2441.71% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2023 up 42% from Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2022.

    Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Snowman Logist shares closed at 36.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.64% over the last 12 months.

    Snowman Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.35109.3976.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.35109.3976.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.5726.35--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.40-0.90--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.699.676.96
    Depreciation13.1013.2112.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.0150.5653.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5810.513.78
    Other Income3.881.421.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4611.935.14
    Interest5.495.635.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.976.31-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.976.31-0.26
    Tax1.872.57-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.103.74-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.103.74-0.22
    Equity Share Capital167.09167.09167.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.22-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.310.22-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.22-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.310.22-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm