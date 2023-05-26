Snowman Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore, up 46.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.6% from Rs. 76.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 up 2441.71% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2023 up 42% from Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2022.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 36.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.41% returns over the last 6 months and 19.64% over the last 12 months.