Snowman Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.03% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 353.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2022 up 29.52% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.
Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.
|Snowman Logist shares closed at 37.30 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.
|Snowman Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.39
|108.62
|73.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.39
|108.62
|73.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.35
|34.42
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-9.08
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.67
|8.28
|6.21
|Depreciation
|13.21
|13.26
|13.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.56
|51.92
|48.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.51
|9.83
|4.73
|Other Income
|1.42
|1.03
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.93
|10.85
|5.89
|Interest
|5.63
|5.69
|4.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.31
|5.16
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.31
|5.16
|1.05
|Tax
|2.57
|2.49
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.74
|2.67
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.74
|2.67
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|167.09
|167.09
|167.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.16
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.16
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.16
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.16
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited