SNL Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.33 crore in March 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 18.62% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 7.72% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2022.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 271.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 0.67% over the last 12 months.